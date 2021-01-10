Report by ITV Wales Reporter Jess Main

When Shauna Ryall's six-month-old son Jack woke up with a soaring temperature in November, coronavirus was far from her thoughts. She was under the impression babies couldn't get symptoms of the virus.

But after being rushed to hospital her worst fears were confirmed - Jack was positive.

"To touch him he was like a hot water bottle," said 25-year-old Shauna.

"It was not a slow symptom, he woke up at 3am with this raging temperature. I went into panic mode.

"We took him straight to the hospital because his temperature was through the roof. They did a chest x-ray and that is where they picked up the Covid first, they could see it.

"We didn't know when he would recover, what symptoms he would show, his symptoms were changing day after day."

Jack had other symptoms too, including a cough and a rash on his face.

"He had a cough, sickness and diarrhoea, he was off his food and they said that it was probably from his taste going off," said Shauna.

"We didn't really think because he was younger he could get it."

Jack's dad, Jordan, had been diagnosed with Covid the week before and while the family, from Porth, did everything to keep the pair apart, baby Jack ultimately picked up the virus.

But the fact that Jordan had tested positive, Shauna says, was a blessing in disguise.

Jack is now seven and a half months old and mum Shauna says he's fully recovered. Credit: Shauna Ryall

"If Jordan hadn’t already tested positive we could have thought it’s just a temperature we’ll give him Calpol we’ll see how he goes, and if we’d done that he would probably have been so much worse", she said.

Almost two months on and Jack is back to his normal self, though it took a while for him to return to his usual eating and sleeping patterns.

Shauna says she’s relieved he’s made a full recovery but wishes she’d known more about how the condition can affect children and young babies.

She says she wanted to share her story so that other families won't feel so alone.

"I wish I’d seen something like this before Jack had Covid, because if I had I would have been calmer, I would have thought this has happened to people their babies were OK.

"We most definitely do not want to scare new parents but we don’t want them to be in the position that we were, where we didn’t know what to do."

The advice from NHS UK is that a child who develops symptoms should get a test as soon as possible and stay home until results come through.

The NHS says, "Children can get coronavirus but they seem to get it less often than adults and it's usually less serious.

"Get advice from NHS 111 if you're worried about your child or not sure what to do."