Cardiff City's Sol Bamba diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Cardiff City footballer Sol Bamba has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The club said the centre-back, who turns 36 this week, has started chemotherapy to treat the blood cancer.

He will be supported by the Bluebirds' medical team.

A club statement said: "Universally admired by teammates, staff and supporters in the Welsh capital, Sol has begun his battle in typically positive spirits and will continue to be an integral part of the Bluebirds family.

"During treatment, Sol will support his teammates at matches and our younger players within the Academy, with whom he will continue his coaching development.⁣"

Bamba joined the Bluebirds in 2016 and has since gone on to amass more than 100 appearances for the club.

Although born in France, he has represented the Ivory Coast at international level.