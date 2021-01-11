A "sudden and unexplained" death of a 24-year-old man from Cardiff has been referred to the police watchdog.

South Wales Police said it has referred the death of 24-year-old Mohamud Mohammed Hassan to the Independent Office for Police Conduct after he was arrested following a disturbance in the city. Police said they were called by the Welsh Ambulance Service to a "multi-occupancy" property on Newport Road in Roath, shortly after 10.30pm on January 9.

Officers from South Wales Police were called to reports of a disturbance at a property on Newport Road in the city Credit: Google Maps

Mr Hassan had been in custody at Cardiff Bay Police Station the previous night following a disturbance at the same property.

He was arrested on suspicion of breach of the peace and later released without charge.Officers said he left custody at around 8.30am on Saturday morning.

Mr Hassan was held at Cardiff Bay police station before his death Credit: Google Maps

His death has been referred "after police contact" the force confirmed, and said it is arranging support to Mr Hassan’s family.

It said early findings after examining CCTV and body worn video indicate "no misconduct issues and no excessive force."

It said footage will "continue to be examined" as part of its investigation."This will assist in establishing and understanding the events that took place.""We are aware of the extensive reporting on social media but due to the ongoing investigation and referral to the IOPC we are unable to comment any further at this stage."A post-mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow and until a cause of death has been confirmed we would urge against speculation."