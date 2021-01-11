Episode one of the three-part series will be shown on ITV from 9pm on Monday 11 January.

Hollywood actor Luke Evans, known for starring in films such as The Hobbit trilogy, Beauty and the Beast and Dracula Untold will play the lead role in the latest ITV drama The Pembrokeshire Murders.

Episode one of the three-part series will be shown on ITV from 9pm on Monday 11 January, with Luke Evans and a cast of Welsh actors in the true crime drama depicting the pursuit of a cold-blooded serial killer.

The drama is adapted from the true crime book 'Catching the Bullseye Killer', written by Senior Investigating Officer Steve Wilkins and ITV news journalist Jonathan Hill, with Luke Evans taking on the role of Steve Wilkins.

“I didn’t know the story that well so as soon as I started reading what was a treatment at the time, maybe two and half years ago, I was in Montreal in a trailer between shooting and I went straight to Google because I couldn’t believe it was a true story.

“It is a powerful story and it’s a success story. It shows you how people come together and when the truth is there, as deeply as it was buried, if people have a passion and want to find the truth, they’ll find it.”

Luke Evans continued: “Whenever a true story is brought to life, it brings along with it a sense of authenticity. Along with that, we get to show the ability and professionalism and in-depth process the team goes through, painstakingly pulling apart the evidence to find tiny slivers of hope.

"It’s a story of one man’s hunch and a team’s trust and belief in him, that they will find the killer. A true story of success in the face of darkness and evil which I believe we allcould do with right now. ”

The actor also told ITV that it was important to him that the series was shot in Wales with a Welsh cast and crew: "It’s actually my first time working on a project in Wales so forme it’s very poignant, and also that it is a Welsh story.

"I got to visit some incredibly beautiful parts of Wales as well which was special. It was a joy to come to set and listen to all these beautiful Welsh accents every day. I’ve missed it very much.

“The cast make up quite an eclectic bunch when you see us together but that’s how it was and I think it’s been brilliantly done and I’ve loved every second of working with all of them.

"I’ve been very lucky I get to jump into many different storylines so I’ve worked with some great young actors, two actors playing my children, my teenage children, who were just wonderful and then my team which was fantastic. We’ve cast this drama with some incredible faces, talent and voices.”

ITV Cymru Wales has also produced a documentary on the story behind the drama which will be shown on ITV at 9pm on Thursday 14 January.