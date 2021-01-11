A woman was caught flouting coronavirus rules after travelling almost 70 miles from Staffordshire to north Wales to “go to the beach” with no driving licence.Police initially stopped the woman in Prestatyn after her “manner of driving” caught the attention of officers.She had travelled around 67 miles from Newcastle-under-Lyme in Staffordshire.After talking to the driver, officers say they discovered she did not have a full driving licence, and was driving without insurance.

The vehicle was seized, and officers reported the driver for three offences including driving without a full licence, driving without insurance, and breaching Covid-19 regulations.North Wales Police said: “This vehicle came to our attention due to the manner of driving. The vehicle had travelled from Newcastle-under-Lyme to Prestatyn becausethe driver wanted to go to the beach.“It also transpired she had no insurance and only a provisional licence. The vehicle was seized and reported for three offences.”