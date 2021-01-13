Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones is ''coming along very nicely'' in his recovery from a knee injury, Ospreys boss Toby booth has said.

Jones was injured during Wales' Autumn Nations Cup victory over Italy in December with an initial forecast suggesting he could be sidelined for two months.

His injury raised doubts over his availability for Wales' opening Six Nations game against Ireland on February 7 but Jones could be on course to make the game.

The 35-year-old Ospreys lock has made a world record 152 Test match appearances for Wales and the British and Irish Lions.

It's looking likely Alun Wyn Jones will be fit for Wales' game against Ireland in February Credit: PA

Booth said: ''He is running around and in really good fettle, he is coming along very nicely.

''Normally, with all these middle to long-term injuries, what happens is you make a lot of progress and the last 15% is the difficult bit.

''That is where you are getting back to where you are match-fit and able to train fully.

''He thinks he is on the right schedule, we think he is on the right schedule, so we are all joined up.''

Wales won just three of their 10 Tests under Pivac last year, which included a fifth-placed finish in the Six Nations.