Several Wrexham bus services suspended after staff Covid-19 outbreak

Several bus services in Wrexham have been suspended after Arriva Buses Wales was forced to close its depot due to a Covid-19 outbreak amongst its staff.

Arriva Buses Wales announced it was closing its Wrexham depot and would be prioritising routes for key workers.

Customers have been advised to check the Arriva website before they travel.

A spokesperson said: "The decision, while necessary, will affect our services tomorrow morning (13th January 2021) and we are advising all customers to check the Arriva website or Arriva app before they travel.

"We are prioritising routes that our key worker customers require for their essential journeys.

"All other services are suspended with immediate effect, whilst we look at how we can redeploy resources which may allow us to re-introduce some routes over the coming days."

A recent surge in cases in North Wales has been attributed to the new Coronavirus variant, which it's believed will soon become the dominant strain in the north.

Wrexham Maelor Hospital has been forced to postpone some surgery in order to expand critical care capacity

On Monday, Wrexham Maelor Hospital took the step of postponing planned surgery due to the rising number of Covid-19 patients it was dealing with.

The new variant was also believed to be responsible for infecting 13 patients at a care home who later died from the virus.

