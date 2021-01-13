“We left HB for dead,” a court has heard how a rap lyric found in a defendant’s notebook signals his involvement in the crime.

Paul Lewis QC told jurors that officers also found a handwritten list during the search of Leon Symons’ prison cell detailing 12 deaths in his life, number eight read ‘HB my victim stabbed.’ Prosecutors allege the notes refer to Harry Baker the 17 year old Cardiff boy found dead in August 2019.

The trial of six men and a 17 year old has resumed at Newport Crown Court. The court heard details of the discovery of Harry Baker’s body in between “a storage tank and large Biffa bin” at Barry docks in the early hours of 28 August 2019.

The teenager was found face down in boxer shorts and socks and forensic evidence suggests he was stabbed through his clothes and then they were removed, Paul Lewis QC said. A “final, cruel idignity to which Harry Baker was subjected,” the Prosecutor continued.

The court heard details of the discovery of Harry Baker’s body in between “a storage tank and large Biffa bin” at Barry docks

The court heard how Harry Baker suffered nine stab and slash wounds to his head, face, neck, body and limbs and that it was “not a quick death.” From the nature of his wounds the Prosecution added, “Harry Baker’s killers intended to kill him or else cause him serious harm.”

In a move that is alleged to be “mocking” Harry’s death, the Prosecution said that one of the defendants called a drug user from Harry’s phone after the attack and told her: “we’ve got his phone...you won’t be hearing from him again.”

The jury was told that all seven defendants were arrested between 28 August and 2 September 2019. Upon his arrest Leon Symons is alleged to have told the police officer, who was wearing a bodyworn camera, “I was there bro, I know what happened. I haven’t been to sleep for five days,” and later, “he didn’t deserve it that little kid.”

Leon Clifford, Ryan Palmer, Leon Symons, Peter McCarthy, a 17-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons, Lewis Evans and Raymond Thompson have all pleaded not guilty to murdering the 17-year-old.

The trial continues at Newport Crown Court.