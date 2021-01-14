Figures reveal 54 more coronavirus deaths and 1,644 new confirmed cases in Wales

Figures released by Public Health Wales reveal there has been another 54 deaths from coronavirus in Wales, with 1,644 new confirmed cases of the virus.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Wales currently stands at a total of 176,056, with a total of 4,117 people who have died after contracting the virus.

Wales' Chief Medical Officer Dr Frank Atherton said on Wednesday 13 January that there are signs that coronavirus cases in Wales are beginning to stabilise.

But Dr Atherton also said the news should be met with ''cautious optimism.''

A report by the Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre this week also found that the majority of patients admitted to intensive care units in Welsh hospitals are 'from deprived backgrounds'.

A report by the Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre also found that most of those in intensive care with coronavirus between September 2020 and January 2021 were men in their 60s.