How to spot 'nasty' coronavirus vaccine scams and what you can do about them

People in Wales are being targeted by fraudsters claiming to be from the NHS who are offering them the chance to get a Covid-19 vaccination.

With the arrival of the vaccine, there have also been a number of scams asking elderly and vulnerable people for cash or bank account details and even offering "door to door" jabs.

Suspicious text messages reported by members of the public urge people to click a link to a bogus booking site which mimics an NHS page, asking for personal details such as bank account numbers.

Fraudsters have also been known to use telephone calls to extract payments.

Speaking on Friday, First Minister Mark Drakeford drew attention to the rise of "nasty" scams involving vaccines.

Mr Drakeford said: "Sadly, there are too many fraudsters trying to gain money by deception out of this cruel illness.

"And if you think you have been targeted please tell somebody that you trust so that you can get the help that is available."

He continued: "I particularly want older and vulnerable people to know that they do not need to allow anyone into their home unless they have agreed for that person to be there."

In north Wales, police have warned that elderly people have been contacted by fraudsters who try to arrange a time for someone to come into their home to administer a Covid-19 vaccine.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board has warned of a hoax letter claiming to be from the health board asking patients for bank details in exchange for the Covid-19 vaccine.

Hywel Dda University Health Board, which manages health care in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, has reported that people working in the care sector have been e-mailed by someone who claims to be from the health service, asking them to register so that they can book a slot to receive their vaccination.

An example of a text message, purporting to be from the NHS, claiming that your are eligible to apply for a vaccine. Credit: Which?

How can you identify a coronavirus vaccine scam?

The key point is the NHS will never ask you for your bank details.

The vaccine is being delivered to patients for free and you should never be asked to pay anything towards it.

Pauline Smith, head of national fraud reporting service Action Fraud, said there has been an increase in reports of scam phone calls and text messages since the first vaccines became available.

"If you receive an email, text message or phone call purporting to be from the NHS and you are asked to provide financial details, this is a scam," she said.

The NHS will never arrive unannounced at your home to administer the vaccine.

the NHS says it will never ask for bank account or card details, a banking PIN or password, and never ask individuals to prove their identity by sending copies of personal documents such as a passport, driving licence, bills or payslips.

You should pay close attention to any website URL or the text number you receive. If it's not from an official NHS or government address, it's a hoax.

Misspelling or poor grammar is also a sign that what you are reading is a scam.

What do you do if you think you're being scammed?

The most important thing to do is not respond to the scam. If you receive a call that you think is suspicious, hang up.

The Welsh Government are requesting that any suspicious texts are forwarded to 7726 and emails to report@phishing.gov.uk.

If you think you have been the victim of fraud, the advice is to contact Action Fraud as soon as possible by calling 0300 123 2040 or visiting www.actionfraud.police.uk.