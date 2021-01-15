A man who drove from London to Aberystwyth despite coronavirus restrictions was found to have more than £50,000 of drugs in his boot.Visi Hunci was stopped by police after he pulled into a Tesco store in Aberystwyth before Christmas. When he was pulled over by officers 27-year-old Hunci, of Bowes Road in Enfield, London, told them that he was in the area visiting a friend despite there being travel restrictions in place at the time due to the coronavirus pandemic.Officers carried out a search of the car following the stop at 2.50pm on December 18.Inside they found a large bag in the boot of the vehicle which contained 5kg of cannabis. They also found a mobile phone, weighing scales, and a bank card.

Prosecutor Hannah George said Hunci changed his story about why he was in Aberystwyth and what he was doing with drugs – which the court heard had a potential street value of £54,230 and a wholesale value of £17,000 – in the boot of his car. It also transpired that Hunci had travelled to Aberystwyth from London seven times in total between September 10 and December 18.“He was arrested and when cautioned he said that he didn’t know about the drugs in the boot,” Miss George told Swansea Crown Court.“He said in a statement that he had travelled to visit friends and that he was not aware of the drugs but later explained that he was going to be paid £200 to give the cannabis to a male in Aberystwyth.“He accepted that he had made other trips to Aberystwyth and said that he transported cannabis because he was struggling financially.”

Rhiannon Lee, mitigating, said Hunci was of previous good character. “He fully accepts the facts of the case,” she said.“His actions were motivated by financial gain. He is in limbo at the moment in terms of his immigration status and he was not able to get employment. He does not yet have status to remain in the UK. He does not have any familial ties in the UK but does have a partner in London.“He assures the court that this was an act of stupidity and one that he would not do again.”Hunci admitted charges of possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply and supplying a Class B drug. Judge Huw Rees jailed Hunci for 18 months.