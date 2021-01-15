Police are appealing to the public to help them catch the "selfish idiot" who dumped a pile of tyres at the entrance to a north Wales beauty spot.

North Wales Police Rural Crime Team tweeted to say that 70 tyres had been left outside Bansi Woods in Llanelian, Colwyn Bay at some point over a period of two days.

They called the behaviour "unacceptable on all levels" and asked people to get in touch if they have information that may help catch the perpetrator.

Police shared an image of the tyres alongside their appeal for the public to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact North Wales Police via their website.

Fly-tipping is a criminal offence which could lead to punishment of a £5,000 fine or twelve months imprisonment.

According to Natural Resources Wales, 42,000 tonnes of fly-tipping is reported in Wales each year. That costs the Welsh tax payer more than £2.1 million to clear-up.