A woman is facing a £500 fine for breaching coronavirus rules by organising protests in Cardiff following the death of a 24-year-old man.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the police station in Cardiff Bay where Mohamud Mohammed Hassan was held in custody shortly before he died.

Mr Hassan was arrested on Friday 8 on suspicion of a breach of the peace after reports of a disturbance at his home but he was released the following morning without charge.

He was then found dead at the same property later on Saturday evening, with his family claiming he had been assaulted while in custody, but police say there are no indications of excessive force used by their officers.

South Wales Police confirmed that the woman accused of organising the protests will now have the opportunity to either pay a £500 fine or request a court hearing.

The force added that they 'anticipate' further action will be taken against other individuals who were involved with the protests.

Credit: JustGiving

It comes as the Chief Constable of South Wales Police issued a statement urging people to follow coronavirus rules that prohibit most gatherings.

CC Vaughan said he understands that people want to speak out but because of the pandemic, usual forms of protest cannot happen safely and inline with government rules.

"I know people want to make their voices heard," he said.

"The prevalence of racial discrimination and disadvantage across all parts of our society is such an important issue that voices should be heard."

"In ordinary times policing will do all it can to facilitate people lawfully exercising that right to be heard.

"These are no ordinary times. A global health pandemic is affecting all of us and the virus is spreading leading to unimaginable pressures on the National Health Service and I would urge people to follow the regulations and guidelines to help protect the NHS and save lives."

CC Vaughan said officers need to be available "to protect the public, to respond to incidents of domestic violence and abuse, to respond to sexual violence, knife crime and all other forms of violence and hatred.".

South Wales Police confirmed that the woman will now have the opportunity to either pay a £500 fine or request a court hearing. Credit: ITV Wales

CC Vaughan added after Mr Hassan's death, South Wales Police "immediately" referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

He explained that this was not done because they believed "that police officers had done anything wrong, but because it was the right thing to do".

He said they will continue to work with the IOPC and he is "determined that we should pursue the evidence wherever it takes us".

The IOPC is currently reviewing CCTV and body-worn video related to Mr Hassan, which the police have provided.

Some called for this footage to be publicly released but South Wales Police previously said they cannot do this while the IOPC investigation is ongoing.

Officers stood outside the station while protestors gathered. Credit: ITV Wales

CC Vaughan called Mr Hassan's death "a tragedy" and said: "We will continue to offer our deepest condolences to his family.

"There is nothing that we can say to ease their pain and we will support them in any way that we can."