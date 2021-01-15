Pharmacies in Wales call for inclusion in vaccine rollout

Pharmacies must be allowed to help with the rollout of Wales' coronavirus vaccination programme, a group representing those in the profession has said.

Community Pharmacy Wales (CPW) said just one health board has enquired about interest from pharmacists in helping distribute the jab, while none of those that have already volunteered have yet been commissioned.

On Thursday, CPW said it had written to health minister Vaughan Gething about the lack of contact with pharmacists, and expressed its "readiness and eagerness" to be involved with the vaccine rollout.

In a statement, it said: "Everything needs to be sped up.

"At a minimum, all community pharmacies who currently deliver flu vaccine should be immediately invited to participate and absolutely no community pharmacy that expresses an interest should be turned down."

It said there were more than 600 pharmacies already accredited to deliver flu vaccines, and that if all did just ten Covid vaccinations every day, it would amount to more than 6,000 additional doses being administered every day "in a convenient and accessible setting".

In England, six pharmacies started administering doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on Thursday, with NHS England aiming for more than 200 community chemists with capacity for 1,000 doses a week being able to give vaccines by the end of January.

Shadow Health Minister Andrew RT Davies was critical of the government's handling of the vaccine rollout Credit: PA Images

The Welsh Conservatives' shadow health minister, Andrew RT Davies, said CPW's statement was a "damning indictment" of the Welsh Government's management of the pandemic.

Mr Davies said: "This dither and delay could cost lives and livelihoods and it's now imperative the First Minister eases the pressure on the health minister and appoints a dedicated vaccinations minister to deliver the rollout at rapid speed."

In the Senedd on Tuesday, First Minister Mark Drakeford said a pilot for vaccinations at a community pharmacy would begin in North Wales by the end of this week.

The Welsh Government said it welcomed the offer by pharmacists and that primary care contractors, including dentists and opticians, would be invited to help with the rollout "in the weeks and months ahead".

Meanwhile at Westminster on Thursday, Welsh Secretary Simon Hart told the Welsh Affairs Committee there was a "significant balance" of Covid vaccines not being used which could have already been administered to priority groups.

Mr Hart was asked by committee chairman Stephen Crabb MP whether there was a supply problem getting vaccines to Wales from the UK Government, after he was told a batch of vaccines had failed to arrive at a surgery in his constituency.

Mr Hart said: "Somewhere in the system in Wales there is a significant balance, even as we speak, of vaccines which have been delivered and haven't been issued to either GP surgeries or other clinical settings where they might be administered.

"So I don't know why that is the case.

"All I do know is that the 300,000 vaccines have been delivered. And yet only roughly a third of those have been administered. I'm not in a position to answer why that might be."

A Welsh Government spokesperson said Wales received more than 250,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine during December, of which 50% had to be kept in reserve for second doses under rules in place at the time.

However, a change in the rules since December 30 means second doses can now be given up to 12 weeks after the first, meaning vaccines no longer need to be kept in reserve.

The spokesman said: "We are expecting to use all this stock by mid-February.

"Health boards are receiving a weekly allocation based on priority group population share to meet this timetable."

Read more: