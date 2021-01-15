Welsh Government have announced a toughening up on the coronavirus rules for supermarkets.

What was once guidelines will now be put into law. This means it will be illegal for supermarkets to not have things like social distancing signs and a system in place to limit the number of people in the shop at any one time.

Last week Welsh Government said it wanted to see a return to the more stringent implementation of the rules in supermarkets - as was seen in many during the first wave of the pandemic.

The First Minister said the reason for this was to make sure "we are safe whenever we go shopping".

Mark Drakeford added that a law would also be introduced requiring businesses with more than five employees to carry out Covid-19 risk assessments - to account for the new strain of the virus.

Queues outside supermarkets were not an uncommon sight during the first lockdown as shops limited the number of people inside. Credit: PA Images

In a press briefing on Friday, the First Minister set out what the new laws would mean for supermarkets. All retailers will now have to:

Have signs visible to help people keep their distance and make their way around the store.

Have sanitiser available for hands and trolleys.

Have systems in place to limit the number of people who can be in store at any one time.

Mr Drakeford added that many businesses "are already operating at these high standards" but this move "will raise the bar to make sure all are".

The First Minister said there was "significant evidence" to back up toughening rules in supermarkets.

He said it was particularly necessary to bring in stricter rules because supermarkets are one of the few places where people still mix and so there "are risks that are run when people go" there.

Mr Drakeford emphasised the need for more "visible signs of protection".

He said: "I think it is very important in giving confidence to staff and to people who go shopping that a more visible sense that everything is being done to protect them is being put back in its place."

Risk assessments will also now legally need to be carried out by any businesses, including supermarkets, with more than five members of staff. This should cover things like ventilation of the premises and PPE.

All businesses will need to re-run their risk assessments to take account of the new strain of coronavirus.

Mr Drakeford said: "Strengthening the rules in retail and workplaces will help us to continue slowing the course of this terrible virus.

"We are redoubling our enforcement efforts to make sure the hard work of the many is not undermined by the recklessness of the few."

Responding to the news, Sara Jones, Head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said: "Our members are already delivering in line with or above current safety guidance, including specific risk assessments".

“Retail workers have played a vital role in keeping Wales fed and supplied during the pandemic.

"During that time, they have had to take on new legal duties, such as managing physical distancing in stores, along with the myriad and growing list over recent years of statutory duties.

"That has increased the pressure on those workers to enforce legislation on customers, creating further conflict and flash-points which have led to workers being abused. That abuse is utterly unacceptable.

"We ask that all customers play their part in keeping our stores safe, shopping alone where possible, following in-store signage and being considerate to staff and fellow shoppers."

Official guidance previously published said certain sections of supermarkets must be "cordoned off or emptied, and closed to the public". Credit: PA Images

Official guidance also states that people in Wales should not buy 'non-essential' goods from supermarkets. Many shops have taped off shelves that include these items.

The ban on buying non-essential goods received criticism when it was introduced during the fire-break but Welsh Government say the rule is there to protect small businesses who cannot open during the level four lockdown.