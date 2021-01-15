Travel corridors scrapped in Wales over new coronavirus strains

The First Minister has confirmed travel corridors will be suspended in Wales to stop the new mutated strains of coronavirus entering the UK.

The new policy means arrivals from every destination will need to self-isolate for 10 days, or receive a negative result from a coronavirus test taken at least five days after they enter the UK.

People arriving in the UK from a destination with a travel corridor are currently exempt from the 10-day quarantine requirement.Earlier the Welsh Government announced all passengers planning to travel into Wales would have to prove to their carrier that they have tested negative for Covid-19 up to 72 hours before their departure.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “Unfortunately, we have seen some worrying new strains of coronavirus appear around the world and need to take extra steps to protect people in Wales and the rest of the UK from these new forms of the virus.

“Suspending travel corridors means that most people who are travelling overseas will now have to complete a pre-departure test and quarantine when they return to Wales to make sure they are not bringing coronavirus home with them.

“We are starting to see cases of coronavirus falling in Wales thanks to the hard work and sacrifice of everyone – with our vaccination programme gathering real momentum, we want to do everything we can to keep Wales safe.

“I am pleased we have been able to work with the UK Government and with the First Ministers of Northern Ireland and Scotland to agree a joint approach.”

Travel corridors will be suspended from 4am on Monday until at least 15 February.