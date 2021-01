Parts of Wales could be hit by flooding next week as the Met Office issues a yellow warning for heavy rain that will last for three days.

The warning, which covers most of the country, will come into force at 6pm on Monday and continue until Wednesday.

The Met Office say the rain could lead flooding in homes and businesses Credit: Met Office

The Met Office are warning the rain could lead to flooding of some homes and businesses with delays to public transport and road closures possible.