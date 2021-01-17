A further 48 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of deaths in Wales to 4,274.

According to the latest figures from Public Health Wales there have been 1,172 new cases reported today. It takes the total number of cases to 180,161.

Vaccination figures are not updated at weekends but the latest figures released show 126,375 people have so far received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in Wales.

