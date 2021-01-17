The latest Welsh Barometer opinion poll for ITV Cymru Wales shows overwhelming public support for the coronavirus lockdown restrictions introduced by the Welsh Government just before Christmas.

Asked if they supported or opposed the measures, 80% of Welsh voters questions said they supported them. Just 11% were opposed and 9% said they were neither in favour nor against, or simply didn't know.

Even measures that were only narrowly backed by the Welsh public during the autumn "firebreak" lockdown are now much more popular, as the NHS battles against a new, more infectious, variant of Covid-19.

Banning households meeting up out of doors was considered excessive by many back in the autumn, when 43% were in favour but 39% against (the rest didn't know). This time 61% support the ban on outdoor meetings, with only 24% against.

Support for closing non-essential shops has gone from 49% to 69%, with opposition dropping from 35% to 19%.

