An historic Welsh village that's been on the market for more than four years for the same price as a London flat could finally be sold this year.

The 16 homes and cottages, along with dozens of acres of agricultural land, in Aberllefenni, near Machynlleth, were first put up for grabs for £1.5m in June 2016.

Since then there has been plenty of interest, but nothing that's ever lead to a certified sale, despite the price tag having been dropped by £350,000 - making similar to the price of a two bed property in Knightsbridge.

Aberllefenni has been on sale for a number of years

Dafydd Hardy, whose estate agency has been trying to find a new buyer, is adamant it will sell in 2021.

''The last sale fell through in November 2020, which was frustrating,'' he said.

''It's the complex nature of the package that's on offer that causes all the hold-ups, but there's only one way to progress with something of this nature and that's slowly.''

The properties, which are currently tenanted, previously housed workers from the nearby slate quarry and were owned by the family of John Lloyd, managing director of Caernarfon firm Inigo Jones & Co Ltd, which bought the site back in the 1960s.

The company then sold the quarry in April 2016 and put the homes up for sale a few months later.

''We've recently had lots more people wanting to see it, and that's despite all the Covid related rules which are in place at the moment regarding viewings.

''Actually these restrictions can be a good thing, as they tend to make people ask for as much information as they can about a property before they commit to looking at it.

''It's a good way for us to gauge just how serious any prospective buyers might be.''

The properties once housed workers from the local quarry

In late 2019 the collapse of a previous sale was blamed on Brexit and how the constant moving of political goalposts was creating too much uncertainty about what the future might bring.

Back then Hardy explained that, because the properties in Aberllefenni already have people living in them, any potential landlords might have been deterred by the prospect of changes to the likes of EPC ratings levels, the guidelines which enforce energy efficiency standards in our homes.

He continued to describe the place as "an excellent investment opportunity" for the right person.