Patients are being warned not to put off important heart scans until they get a Covid-19 vaccine.

Since the new vaccines became available, a worryingly high number of patients are cancelling or failing to turn up for their ultrasound cardiac scans at Swansea Bay University Health Board.

Swansea Bay UHB Head of Clinical Physiology Services, Suzanne Churchill, said it's a concerning trend:

So far around 200 patients have cancelled since the vaccines were announced, with many explaining they wanted to avoid hospital, and the perceived risk of contracting Covid-19, until they got their vaccination. Suzanne Churchill, UHB Head of Clinical Physiology Services

The British Heart Foundation is concerned that there will be long-term repercussions of people putting off vital tests. Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan warns that these ultrasound scans are vital for identifying heart valve disease in a timely manner.

This could result in avoidable and permanent heart damage because it is too late to time the treatment to result in it recovering or even too late to benefit from treatment at all – this would mean having heart failure that was avoidable and ultimately an earlier death that was avoidable. Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, Associate Medical Director, British Heart Foundation

Suzanne Churchill said that while she understood patients' concerns, there was no need to worry as extensive safeguards against the coronavirus disease are in place at the outpatient clinics. The risk of permanently damaging health - or even risking death - from not getting a scan is a greater concern.

Our outpatient clinics are in a completely different area to the hospital wards, and we don't see any ward patients. We have done everything we can to ensure safety, so there's no need for anyone to be worried about attending their outpatient scan. Suzanne Churchill, Swansea Bay UHB Head of Clinical Physiology Services

Around 50% of current appointments for scans are not being kept at the health board. Suzanne is worried that if some scans are delayed for months until people are vaccinated, that as well as the risk to health, the service would be unable to cope with the surge in late demand.

"I liken it to a tsunami," she said. "We can already see the tide pulling out, and at some time in the future it will flood back in and overwhelm us."