TV star David Walliams has revealed he is a 'quarter Welsh' - and has brought out his children's books in the Welsh language.The Britain's Got Talent judge told Wales-born Carol Vorderman on her BBC Radio Wales show that his real name is as true Welshman David Williams.Walliams, 49, told how he was forced to change his Welsh-sounding surname when he joined college Equity - because there was already a member named David Williams.

Credit: PA Images

He said: "I am a quarter Welsh. My granddad was Welsh so I'm very proud of my Welsh roots."I've always had a great time in Wales. I filmed there for Dr Who, we toured there with Little Britain, we've been there with Britain's Got Talent and always get a fantastic welcome."The award-winning children's author has had his successful children's books translated into Welsh.His popular novels 'Gangsta Granny', 'Mr Stink' and 'Demon Dentist' have been translated to 'Cyfrinach Nana Crwca', 'Mr Ffiaidd' and 'Deintydd Dieflig'.

Credit: PA Images

David told how fellow BGT judge Simon Cowell also claims to have 'red Welsh blood.'"Simon Cowell always pretends, when we do Britain's Got Talent, to be half Welsh but I think he's lying to try and engratiate himself to the people in Cardiff."He goes: 'I'm actually half Welsh' and then everybody cheers and I'm like: 'You've never mentioned that before' - at least my name is Williams."My real name is Williams which at least sounds a bit Welsh. I had to change it to join Equity."Walliams also revealed that his favourite places in Wales are Portmeirion and Tenby.