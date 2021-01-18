Further 20 deaths and 1,332 new coronavirus cases reported in Wales

Figures by Public Health Wales show 20 more people have died after contracting coronavirus in Wales, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 4,294.

It also found that there have been 1,332 new confirmed cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, with there now being a total of 181,493 cases in Wales.

Wales is currently in a national lockdown to help contain the spread of the virus, with close contact services, gyms and non-essential stores closed during this period.

The latest Welsh Barometer opinion poll for ITV Cymru Wales shows overwhelming public support for the coronavirus lockdown restrictions introduced by the Welsh Government just before Christmas.

Credit: PA Images

On Monday, First Minister Mark Drakeford said one of the four batches of the Oxford vaccine Wales was due to receive this week has failed testing.

Mr Drakeford has been forced to defend the speed of the vaccination programme in Wales - saying the Pfizer vaccine could not be used all at once.

The Welsh Government has faced criticism in the past week for vaccinating fewer people in proportion to its population than the other home nations.

Statistically, Wales is behind the other nations of the UK in delivering the first dose of the vaccine per 100,000.