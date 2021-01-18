The attendees of a gender reveal party and people watching football at a friend's house were among those issued with fines for breaching lockdown.

Police in Swansea were called to a gender reveal part in Townhill on Sunday which was attended by a number of households.

A statement the South Wales Police Swansea Twitter account said: "Officers have issued nine fixed penalty notices this afternoon in Townhill after they got called to a gender reveal party with various households attending.

"This is not only unacceptable but irresponsible."

On the same day, police issued four fixed penalty notices to people at an address in the Mount Pleasant area of the city who had met to watch a football match.

People who drove more than 200 miles to visit friends in Wales and a group having a party in a garden shed were among those caught breaching restrictions.

Two motorists were reported by North Wales Police in Anglesey after driving from Scotland to visit friends.

The drivers from Scotland, who were stopped by police at Valley, near Holyhead, found to be driving without insurance and breaching Covid travel restrictions.

On Saturday, eight people were fined after they were caught meeting at a shed converted into a bar at an address in Sketty while 10 people from Llanelli, Swansea and Port Talbot had made the journey to Resolven to ride off-road bikes.

South Wales Police have been taking a staunch stand when it comes to coronavirus lockdown breaches and said they are "committed to enforcing where blatant and flagrant breaches occur.”