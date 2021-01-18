Poll puts Labour on course for Senedd election losses

The first Welsh Political Barometer poll of this Senedd election year shows an increasingly close three-way contest between Labour, the Conservatives and Plaid Cymru is scheduled for May. Here are the poll's results for the constituency ballot (with changes in support levels for each party since November indicated in brackets):

Labour: 34% (-4)

Conservatives: 26% (-1)

Plaid Cymru: 22% (+2)

Greens: 6% (+3)

Reform UK: 5% (no change on Brexit Partylast time)

Liberal Democrats: 4% (+1)

Others: 4% (no change)

Polling expert Prof Roger Awan-Scully of Cardiff University says that although these numbers appear to show a clear weakening of Labour support since before Christmas, a note of caution is needed.

"Before we get carried away with interpretations of such an apparent change, (for instance, attributing it to the Welsh Labour Government’s handling of Covid-19 in recent weeks), we should note that this change simply reverses a four-point Labour rise in the last poll. However, with Labour’s rating apparently down, and Plaid Cymru’s support level apparently edging up slightly (although again by an amount well within any sampling error), the picture is of a much more serious thee-way contest for the Senedd than November’s poll suggested. Then, Labour’s reported support was almost twice that of Plaid Cymru; now there are only just over ten percentage points separating the top three parties".

Prof Awan-Scully adds that no other party appears to be a serious contender to gain constituencies, with the failure of the Liberal Democrats to improve their poll ratings leaving their one remaining seat in doubt, as Kirsty Williams is standing down in Brecon and Radnorshire.

But a uniform swing projection of the changes in party support since May 2016 would leave the Lib Dems with their one constituency. Three seats would change hands, with the Conservatives very narrowly gaining the Vale of Glamorgan and Vale of Clwyd from Labour and Labour also losing Llanelli to Plaid Cymru.

For the regional list vote, the Abolish the Assembly party are in fourth place for the second poll running

On the regional list vote, the poll produced the following results (with changes since November again indicated in brackets):

Labour: 30% (-3)

Conservatives: 25% (+1)

Plaid Cymru: 23% (+3)

Abolish the Assembly: 7% (no change)

Greens: 5% (+1)

Reform UK: 4% (-1)

Liberal Democrats: 4% (no change)

Others: 1% (-2)

These figures reinforce the suggestion of a close, three-way contest for the Senedd. Prof Awan-Scully points out that only eight percentage point separate the three leading parties on the regional vote. He also says it is interesting that the rise in support for the anti-devolution Abolish the Assembly party seen in the November poll has been sustained into 2021

Allowing for the constituency results and again assuming uniform national swings since 2016, the new poll projects the following overall results for the Senedd’s regional list seats:

North Wales: 2 Plaid Cymru, 1 Conservative, 1 Abolish the Assembly

Mid and West Wales: 2 Labour, 1 Conservative, 1 Abolish the Assembly

South Wales West: 2 Conservative, 2 Plaid Cymru

South Wales Central: 2 Conservative, 2 Plaid Cymru

South Wales East: 2 Conservative, 2 Plaid Cymru

This gives the following overall projected result for the Senedd:

Labour: 26 seats (24 constituency, 2 regional)

Conservatives: 16 seats (8 constituency, 8 regional)

Plaid Cymru: 15 seats (7 constituency, 8 regional)

Abolish the Assembly: 2 seats (2 regional)

Liberal Democrats: 1 seat (1 constituency)

The Conservatives are close behind Labour for a Westminster election

The last poll had suggested that Labour were possibly extending their lead in Wales for a Westminster election. Here are the latest figures (with shifts since November in brackets):

Labour: 36% (-7)

Conservatives: 33% (+1)

Plaid Cymru: 17% (+4)

Reform UK: 5% (no change)

Greens: 4% (+1)

Liberal Democrats: 3% (no change)

Others: 2% (no change)

Prof Roger Awan-Scully says these figures show a striking decline in Labour support in Wales, one that is notably larger than for the devolved level. He warns that it may be an outlier in the run of polls but says it's something to keep an eye on across future polls. The main apparent beneficiaries of Labour’s slump in Westminster support are Plaid Cymru.

"Their 17 percent support in our new poll is actually the highest they have ever recorded for Westminster in any Welsh poll this century of which I am aware (narrowly edging out their 16 percent in a July 2016 YouGov poll). Other than this, all apparent changes in party support levels since November are small, and well within any margin of error".

Using the standard method of projecting swings since the last general election uniformly across Wales generates the following projected outcome in terms of seats (with changes from the December 2019 election result indicated in brackets):

Labour: 21 (-1)

Conservatives: 14 (no change)

Plaid Cymru: 5 (+1)

Only two seats are projected to change hands, with the Conservatives narrowly gaining Alyn and Deeside from Labour but the Tories narrowly losing Ynys Mon to Plaid Cymru. These projections are based on the current constituency boundaries, with 40 Welsh seats. That number will very likely be reduced to 32 by the time of the next general election, with substantially revised boundaries.