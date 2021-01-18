Wales could see "significant flooding" and travel disruption due to spells of prolonged and heavy rain brought by Storm Christoph this week.

The Met Office named the storm after issuing yellow weather warnings for much of the UK from Tuesday until midday on Thursday.

Flooding of homes and businesses is likely, and bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer, according to the forecast.

The Met Office also said there could be some interruption to power supplies and other services.

Most parts of Wales could see up to 60 millimetres of rain, with hills in the north seeing up to 200 millimetres.

Natural Resources Wales has issued a flood alert for areas near south Pembrokeshire rivers from Monday, with persistent and heavy rain continuing throughout the week.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "The heaviest and most persistent rain is likely to be across Wales and the high ground of northern England (Pennines).

"By early Thursday, 30-60 millimetres of rain is expected to fall widely across the warning area, with 100-150 millimetres over the high ground of Wales and northern England.

"Up to 200 millimetres is possible across parts of north Wales."

Other areas of the UK were hit by more snow over the weekend, with people in eastern England seeing up to eight centimetres on Saturday.

Heavy rainfall combined with some snowmelt is expected to bring flooding in northern areas of England, including Manchester, Leeds and the Peak District, from Tuesday morning.

What to do before a flood: