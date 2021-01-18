Sir Tom Jones left viewers and his fellow judges on The Voice UK 'emotional' after performing his own rendition of Eddie Fisher’s 1953 hit song 'With These Hands' during Saturday's show.

Sir Tom, 80, surprised everyone with the 'amazing' performance during the blind auditions of the show, with viewers tweeting that it had left them in tears and praised the Welsh judge as 'a legend.'

The Voice UK has been filmed this series without a studio audience due to Covid-19 restrictions, with audience members watching from their computer screens at home instead.

Credit: PA Images

The singer from Pontypridd will be releasing a new album titled 'Surrounded by Time' on April 23 2021.

Sir Tom said: "Last year, during lockdown and after five years of enormous personal changes, I finally found the need to express myself again through my music.

"So I got into the studio with some great friends and musicians and created a new album!

"Each song tells a story that comes from me and reflects my own experience at some time or another."

The Voice UK continues on Saturday 23 January at 8:30pm on ITV as the blind auditions continue.