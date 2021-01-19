A motorist travelled 270 miles from Portsmouth to North Wales in order to collect a car bumper.

Police said they were left "a little shocked" by the lockdown breach after stopping the motorist on Saturday as they headed to Caerwys to pick up the car part.

The journey from Portsmouth to the Flintshire town is around 270 miles, and takes over four hours to complete.

Current lockdown rules mean that people should only travel for essential reasons such as for work or to shop for food.

A spokesman for the North Wales Police Intercept Team said: "Look, we understand everyone is fed up of the restrictions that are currently in place but they are there for a reason.

"We have been instructed to enforce blatant breaches robustly to help try and prevent the spread and further loss of life.

"The regulations have been broadcast far and wide so when I stopped a car yesterday to be told they had travelled from Portsmouth to collect a front bumper I was a little shocked."

They added: "Travelling nearly 300 miles for a piece of cosmetic plastic for your car is not essential at this time.

"Please be mindful you will be reported if your journey is not essential."