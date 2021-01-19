A Labour MS has been suspended from the party's group and an investigation launched following claims a group of members broke Covid regulations by holding an informal gathering in an office of the Welsh Parliament.

It is claimed that a group of MS's and staff members met socially for drinks in the Ty Hywel building - which is attached to the Senedd - following a plenary meeting on December 8.

ITV Wales has been unable to independently verify those claims which have been reported to us by various sources.

A spokesperson for the Senedd Labour Group said: “A member has been suspended from the privileges of Senedd Labour Group membership while an investigation takes place into this alleged incident.”

It is understood the other members involved are Welsh Conservatives.

The alleged gathering took place in an office of the Welsh Government building

The Senedd Commission, which looks after the running of the parliament, said it has been made aware of an incident in December and is investigating to establish what took place and whether or not any action is needed.

At the time, pubs, restaurants and cafes were no longer able to serve alcohol to customers in Wales after the Welsh Government's alcohol ban came into force at 6pm on Friday December 4.

The Welsh Parliament is now on full lockdown but at that point was meeting in a hybrid form, limiting attendance in the chamber to 20 members. Strict social distancing and other measures were in force throughout the building as they had since last summer.

The session that day had been beset by technical problems and had to be abandoned ahead of a vote on the UK Government’s controversial UK Internal Market Bill.

People were still allowed to meet up as four separate households but only with distancing and other measures and in a regulated environment, such as in a pub or cafe.

On the day of the alleged gathering, ITV News reported Wales was the only part of the UK where infection rates did not appear to be falling at the end of November.

During the week beginning December 7, there were 18,000 reported cases of coronavirus in Wales, with 570 people per 100,000 testing positive for the virus.

In a statement, the Senedd Commission said:

“We are aware of an incident on the Senedd estate last month which may have been contrary to public health regulations in force at the time. The Senedd Commission takes the public health regulations in Wales very seriously and is currently investigating the matter in order to establish an accurate account of what took place and to determine whether action may be required.”