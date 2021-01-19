South Wales Police has confirmed an independent forensic review will take place of some of the evidence used to convict a man over the murders of three generations of the same family.

David Morris was convicted twice over the murders and sentenced to life imprisonment for the deaths of Mandy Power, 34, her two daughters ten-year-old Katie and eight-year-old Emily, and their eighty-year-old grandmother Doris Dawson in Clydach in 1999.

Last November, Morris' legal representatives contacted South Wales Police (SWP) requesting the release of particular evidence from the investigation so that it could be assessed by their forensic scientists.

That request has now prompted the police to appoint an independent senior investigating officer and an independent forensic scientist, to oversee a review of the specific evidence Morris’ legal representatives wanted released.

Mandy Power was found dead alongside her mother and her two daughters Credit: Swansea Police Handout/PA Images

In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon the force said: "The decision to carry out a forensic review does not constitute a reopening or reinvestigation of the murders, nor does it demonstrate any lack of confidence in the conviction of Morris and the subsequent case reviews.

"Morris was convicted unanimously by a jury on the strength of the prosecution case and independent reviews by the Criminal Cases Review Commission have not identified any new evidence.

"Due to the advancement of forensic technology we may now be in a position to answer some of the questions which have been raised about forensic issues in this case.

"The appointment of an independent senior investigating officer from an outside force and an independent forensic scientist will ensure the review is conducted with a layer of independence.

"Their role will be to provide South Wales Police with recommendations based on their findings."

The Clydach Murders: What happened?

In 1999 Mandy Power, her two daughters Katie and Emily and her mother Doris Dawson were bludgeoned to death in their home in Clydach before it was set on fire.

It resulted in the largest and most complex investigation ever undertaken by a Welsh police force and involved the taking of over 4,500 statements, 1,500 messages from members of the public to the incident room, almost 2,000 homes visited and over 3,700 exhibits seized for examination.

In 2002 David Morris was convicted for the murders by unanimous verdict at Swansea Crown Court.

However, his conviction was later overturned on appeal.

A retrial was later held at Newport Crown Court in 2006 and Morris was convicted for a second time.

He was then sentenced to life imprisonment.

Police found the body of grandmother Doris Dawson along with her daughter and granddaughters Credit: Swansea Police Handout/PA Images

The case has been considered as recently as 2018 by the Criminal Cases Review Commission although it was decided not to refer it to the Court of Appeal.

SWP will also be requesting material which has previously been forensically examined by the Criminal Cases Review Commission during its reviews.

The force added in a statement that Ms Power's family had been informed of the decision.

A spokesperson said: "Each newspaper article and social media post brings back the most painful memories so the reason for this decision is firmly in the hope that this forensic review will help them move on after more than 20 years since the loss of their loved ones and answer the questions posed by others once and for all.

"They have been informed of this decision and fully support the work which will be undertaken.

"Our thoughts remain with the families and those affected by this case and acknowledge the significant impact it continues to have on them."