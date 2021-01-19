Second Welsh ambulance worker dies after contracting coronavirus

A Welsh Ambulance Service call handler has died after testing positive for coronavirus on New Year's Day.Tributes have been paid to 'true gentleman' Paul Teesdale, 64, who died overnight.Based in Cwmbran, Mr Teesdale was a call handler for the ambulance service's non-emergency patient transport service after joining in 2012.Before then the dad-of-two, from Pontyclun, held a "long and distinguished" career with South Wales Fire and Rescue Service as a professional operational officer.

Mr Teesdale leaves behind his wife Tina and his two children, Ruth and Nicky.Tributes in his honour describe him as the "heart of the department" as well as "a straight-talker best known for his wicked sense of humour".

Jason Killens, chief executive of the Welsh Ambulance Service, said, “Losing one colleague to Covid-19 was difficult, but losing two is devastating, and it’s hard to find the words to express how colleagues across the service are feeling as they hear this news.“Paul’s loss will be sorely felt by everyone here, and we extend our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to his family.“Our focus now is on supporting Paul’s family and bereaved colleagues at this difficult time.”Huw Jakeway, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s chief fire officer, added: “Having served for more than 32 years with both Mid Glamorgan Fire Service and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Paul was a professional operational officer and a highly respected trainer within our service.“Paul was committed to making a positive difference to the lives of others and he was dedicated to public duty and helping others.“On retirement from our service, he went on to work with the Welsh Ambulance Service.“The thoughts and sincere condolences of all at South Wales Fire and Rescue Service are with Paul’s loved ones, colleagues and friends at this tragic and extremely sad time.”

Gerallt Davies MBE died after testing positive for coronavirus in April Credit: Welsh Ambulance Service

Mr Teesdale's death marks the second member of the Welsh Ambulance Service to die with Covid-19.In April Cwmbwrla paramedic Gerallt Davies MBE died after testing positive for coronavirus in what was described as a "devastating" blow to his colleagues.At the time tributes described Mr Davies, who also worked at St John Cymru Wales, as a valued member of the team.