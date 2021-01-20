Wales' vaccination programme is ready to "move up another gear" with supply of the Oxford jab expected to double, according to the health minister.

Vaughan Gething said: "Supplies of the Oxford Astra-Zeneca vaccine have increased markedly – we expect to receive almost double the amount of vaccine this week as we had in the first fortnight.

"More than 5% of the Welsh population has now been vaccinated. And with every day that passes, more people are receiving the jab."

Mr Gething re-iterated that the vaccination rollout is the Welsh Government's "number one priority."

Almost 176,000 people in Wales have now had their first dose of the vaccine.

While that's more than 10,000 a day it is still some way off the amount needed for the Welsh Government to hit their targets to get the highest priority groups vaccinated by mid-February.

The coronavirus incidence rate in Wales has fallen below 300 cases per 100,000 for the first time in a number of weeks.

But the health minister stressed that the "situation is still serious."

He said: "Everyone has put so much hard work and sacrifice into following the rules and protecting themselves and their loved ones over the last four weeks.

"We are making real and fast progress with vaccination. But we continue to need your help. It’s so important that we all carry on following the rules."