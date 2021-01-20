Newport keeper Tom King scored directly from a goal kick before promotion rivals Cheltenham hit back to earn a 1-1 draw at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

Newport took the lead in bizarre circumstances as King's wind-assisted kick bounced on the edge of the Cheltenham box before looping over a helpless Josh Griffiths in the Robins goal.

Matty Blair's equaliser for the home side in first-half stoppage time denied Newport the chance to move back to the top of League Two and kept Michael Duff's Robins in touch with the frontrunners.