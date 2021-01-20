North Wales Police are helping evacuate homes as parts of Wales are hit by flooding during Storm Christoph.

Officers have been called to help in Ruthin and other parts of Denbighshire to assist after a day of heavy rain.

Police are also warning people not to make unnecessary journeys with reports that some motorists are driving to see the flooding.

Conwy Valley's Gwydir Castle, the historic Welsh house and garden, has also been hit by serious flooding again as Storm Christoph brought heavy rainfall to the area.

There is also flooding in south Wales including Canal Side, Port Talbot, an area previously hit by flooding during Storm Dennis. There are currently 58 flood warnings right across Wales.

Other parts of North Wales are seeing snow as well as rain, including parts of Flintshire.