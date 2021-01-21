Cardiff City sack manager Neil Harris following run of poor form

Cardiff City boss Neil Harris has been sacked by the club following a poor run of form, it has been confirmed.

The club issued a statement on Thursday afternoon saying Harris has left Cardiff City along with assistant manager David Livermore.

A new permanent manager and assistant will be announced in due course.

It comes as the Bluebirds have lost the last five of their Championship games. They currently sit 15th in the table.

Speaking on Thursday, Cardiff owner Vincent Tan has stated: “I’d like to thank Neil and David sincerely for their hard work at Cardiff City.

“Their efforts to propel us towards a fifth-place finish and Play-Off position last year are recognised and appreciated, although sadly we are in a result-orientated business and our on-field results of late and progress this season has been very poor. As such, we have had no choice but to relieve them of their duties in an effort to improve results and league position with a change of manager.

“I’d like to personally wish Neil and David the very best with their future undertakings and endeavours. They will always be welcome faces at Cardiff City Stadium and I wish them good luck and good health. God bless.”

Cardiff lost 1-0 to QPR on Wednesday night Credit: PA

Analysis from Sports Reporter Beth Fisher

When Cardiff lost to QPR last night you could almost hear the hovering vultures.

Six defeats in a row was the final straw for the board of directors who will now be looking for a new manager - their fifth in five years now.

What's worrying for Cardiff is that all season they have been looking up towards the top end of the table with high hopes of finishing in the play-offs like the last campaign.

But as the good old saying goes, "the table doesn't lie".

The Bluebirds are only 9 points above the dreaded relegation zone so does the season now become about just staying in the Championship rather than leaving it at the top?

I remember when Harris first got appointed after Warnock left. There were plenty of grumbles from the fans that this wasn't a new direction for the men in blue, rather just a younger model pulling the ropes and despite Harris' determination to convince us that this was going to be a new looking team under him, it just never, ever got going.

So what now for City? For me, this could be the make or break for the club as I think they have to look at this next chapter as a rebuild for years to come.

I'd love to see the fight of the Bluebirds get mixed in with some exciting football. Easy for me to say as a reporter - but I'd love to see someone like Michael Flynn get the opportunity to start a long term project. I'm not sure of what Cardiff City fans would really like but as a journalist and football fan, I want to be leaping off my seat with excitement, not wishing I was sat at home in the warm.