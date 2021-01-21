A father with two young children has been reported for breaching coronavirus restrictions after needing rescuing from a beach on Anglesey.

The family had become stranded after becoming cut off from dry land when waters began rising at Llanddwyn Beach on Wednesday afternoon.

The man, from Anglesey, and his children, aged eight and 12, had taken a lunchtime trip to the beach while flood warnings were in place due to Storm Christoph.

Welsh Government guidance advises that people avoid activities that involve a significant degree of risk, including swimming or other exercise at sea.

Storm Christoph has brought treacherous conditions to rivers across Wales, causing some homes to be evacuated.

RNLI lifeboat volunteers sent a boat to the area and waded into the sea to help the family. They were joined by police officers from Anglesey.

Acting District Inspector Ian Roberts said the family were taken to shore safely, but criticised the man for making the trip.

"Preservation of life is a primary role of the emergency services and very fortunately, on this occasion, the group were led to safety without any injuries," he said.

"The Welsh Government has clearly advised against any activity that involves a significant degree of risk – for example, swimming or other exercise at sea or in lakes, rivers and other waterways.

"Unfortunately this is an example of why such a request is in place.

"We are extremely pleased that nobody was injured, however the outcome could have been very different."

Another man had to be rescued from the roof of his car after it was swept away in floodwater during Storm Christoph.

Storm Christoph has brought severe flooding and treacherous conditions to large parts of Wales, with some homes being evacuated in the north.

On Wednesday, another man was rescued from the roof of his car after it was swept away in raging floodwater.

The driver had attempted to drive through a flooded road between Llandegai and Bangor, Gwynedd, when his car was swept away by the force of the Storm Christoph deluge.

North Wales Police also reported a number of drivers travelling outside of their local area to see flooding in north Wales.

Officers have warned people not to make unnecessary journeys, which could add pressure to stretched resources.