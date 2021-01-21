A man's body has been recovered from a Cardiff river, with police saying the death is 'unexplained'.

South Wales Police received a call from a member of the public shortly before nine o'clock this morning, reporting what appeared to be a body in the River Taff.

Rescue teams went straight to the riverbank at Blackweir, near Cardiff Castle, where a cordon was put in place.

Police later confirmed the body of a man had been retrieved from the water.

The coroner has been informed and enquiries continue.

Local park ranger Paul Collins described the discovery as "shocking for everybody".

"Police, fire and ambulance teams worked hard this morning," he said.

"I hope they resolve it."

The body was found the morning after torrential rain brought by Storm Christoph wreaked devastation in parts of Wales.

The man has not yet been formally identified and is not yet known how or why he entered the water.