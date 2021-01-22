Barry motorists told to pay £215 to access their driveways by local council

Car owners in Barry have been asked by the local council to pay £215 in order to gain permission to access their own driveways.

Vale of Glamorgan Council has issued residents with letters warning that crossing the pavement without permission could be illegal.

The letters added that they needed an “appropriately constructed vehicular crossing” to park in their driveways and they had to apply for permission - with the application costing £215.

The letter said: "It has been noted on a routine inspection that you are crossing the public highway outside your property with a motor vehicle without the benefit of an appropriately constructed vehicular crossing."You may or may not be aware that it is illegal to cross the footway in this manner and the council as highway authority has powers under Section 184 of the Highways Act to serve notice on persons who continue to cross over the footway in this matter.

"However, your cooperation in this matter would obviate the necessity of taking such action.

"The council as highway authority can in certain circumstances undertake these works themselves and recover all such associated costs from you."In order to regularise this matter, permission must be sought, applied, and paid for from the council. The cost of such an application is currently £215."

Resident Mike King received a letter from the council and was critical of the timing of what he felt was a "threatening" tone Credit: Media Wales

Mike King, a Barry resident, said he was "shocked" when he received the letter and criticised the council's timing.

"I was shocked to be honest when I first read it and then obviously started feeling angry just because of the threatening nature of the letter.

"It seemed like we needed to do something immediately which, in the current pandemic, is just not something that we need. I was really angry.

"I think they just need to talk to us really. The way they sent these letters out was really inappropriate.

"Lots of people are struggling at the moment."

Vale of Glamorgan Council said that any residents having difficulty paying for crossings should contact them.

A Council spokesman said: "Scheduled highway inspections have identified instances where people have been driving onto the kerb and over pavements to access their driveways.

"Under the Highways Act such a practice is not allowed unless a properly constructed dropped kerb which can support vehicles has been installed.

"If this is not in place pavements can sustain damage and require repairs.

"The council has asked properties that do not have properly constructed vehicular access to their driveways to pay for the necessary adaptation work.

"Anyone having difficulty finding the funds should contact the council to discuss the matter.

"Despite the pandemic the council is working hard to deliver across all its areas of responsibility, which includes maintaining the highway network."