Coronavirus rates are falling across Wales but Friday sees the daily Covid-19 death toll reach its highest number since the start of the year.

The seven-day case rate for Wales has dropped to around 270 cases per 100,000 people. The First Minister told a press conference that this was almost 100 points lower than it was last week.

However Mark Drakeford emphasised that the rate was still "very high" as around 16% of tests are returning positive results.

Figures from Public Health Wales show that 67 coronavirus deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Mark Drakeford said coronavirus case rates were falling across all parts of Wales, including in the north. Credit: Welsh Government

Mr Drakeford told Friday's press conference that there were "some encouraging signs" in Covid-19 hospital admissions but again, these numbers are still "very high".

He added that Welsh Government "are closely monitoring three new variant strains - one from South Africa and two from Brazil".

There have been six cases of the South African strain identified in Wales and Mr Drakeford warned: "We are not immune at all to changes, which can happen in other parts of the world."

Because of this, the First Minister said it is important that "a cautious and gradual approach" is taken towards relaxing lockdown restrictions.

The Welsh Health Minister suggested earlier this week that people should not expect any "significant easing" of lockdown rules at the end of the month.

Welsh Government will set out details of a new package of support for businesses affected by the pandemic, next week.

