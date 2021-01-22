A teenager from Pembrokeshire is hoping to inspire others after beating cancer and getting back to doing what she loves within weeks of becoming an amputee.

Maddie Jervis, was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, in 2019.

Her mother Rachael said the family first thought it was growing pains.

"The year before she'd had growing pains. She was complaining of pains and we thought it was the same thing", she said.

"But the pain just wasn't going, it was through the night. She was going to competitions and she couldn't get on the horse."

"We went to the Royal Welsh and she just couldn't get round it. We took her to the doctors the next day and the following week we had a diagnosis".

Maddie and her horse Eyros Credit: Rachael Jervis

Last summer the fifteen-year-old, who's been horse riding since the age of six, had to have her leg amputated.

Despite also having to undergo chemotherapy, she was determined to get on with her life, and was out of hospital after just a week.

"The chemo took a lot out of me", she said.

But despite everything Maddie is incredibly positive.

I'm still here and I'm riding again. I beat it and that's all I wanted to do. Maddie Jervis

Already an accomplished sportswoman and rider, Maddie now has hopes of competing in the Paralympics.

She also hopes to be a role model for other young people.

Her father Alun says it's hard to put into words how proud he is.

He said, "If you can be inspired by your own child, well I am".

"2020 was awful for a lot of people but my daughter came back to us in 2020."

Maddie's local community recently raised money to buy her her own vehicle Credit: Rachael Jervis

The family, who moved to Amroth five years ago, said they were overwhelmed by the support of their friends and neighbours, who allowed them to focus on getting Maddie better.

According to the NHS more than 500 people in the UK are diagnosed with bone cancer every year.

Osteosarcoma commonly affects children and young people aged between 10 and 20.