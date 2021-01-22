Mick McCarthy replaces Neil Harris as Cardiff City manager

Mick McCarthy has been named new manager of Cardiff City after the sacking of Neil Harris.

The former Republic of Ireland, Sunderland and Wolves boss succeeds Harris, who left the club on Thursday following six successive defeats.

McCarthy said: ''I'm delighted to be here. I'm thrilled by the opportunity.

''I want to get the club back to winning games and I want to get smiles back on the players' faces. If we do that, then we'll get smiles back on the fans.

''We've got a good squad of players and I'm looking forward to getting down to work.''

The new Bluebirds boss will be joined by Terry Connor, who's taking up the position of assistant manager.

Owner of the club Tan Sri Vincent Tan said he was ''confident he's the right man to take on the responsibility of improving our performance and fortunes.''