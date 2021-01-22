A bus driver has been jailed for killing a passenger when he crashed his double-decker into a railway bridge.

Jessica Jing Ren, 36, died 11 days after the incident in December 2019.

Swansea Crown Court heard Eric Vice, 64, was "running late" and decided to take a different route. The court heard he did not allow the 21 passengers, who had boarded along the route, to sit down before moving off.

Prosecutor Carina Hughes said, "The route he decided to take was one he had taken before as one taken by park-and-ride drivers."Park-and-ride drivers are single-deckers - not the double-decker he was driving that day."

Ms Hughes said the low bridge had signage to warn of its height and there were warnings in the driver's cab to remind them of the vehicle height.She said Vice was arrested at the scene and when later questioned by officers he admitted he was running late but denied he was rushing.

University academic Jessica Ren died in hospital following the incident

Swansea Crown Court heard university academic Mrs Ren was thrown from her front row seat and suffered two cardiac arrests.She spent 11 days in hospital before her husband - who had flown over from China - agreed with medics to switch off a ventilator.

Seven other passengers including American Olympic gold medallist Kevin Young were injured on the X10 service bus when it hit the low-lying bridge in Swansea, South Wales.

Vice admitted causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Swansea Crown Court.Ian Ibrahim said Vice had been a bus driver for 40 years and the crash was a "catastrophic error of judgement".

Judge Geraint Walters said Vice had hit the bridge "seemingly without breaking" when he should have seen the "obvious danger".He added, "Delays in the city centre brought about an uncharacteristic but nonetheless significant impatience in you - that is at the heart of the fatal error you made that day."It should remind all of us impatience can deprive all of us of the measure of responsibility expected of us when we take to the wheel."

He was jailed for two-and-half years and banned from driving for four years and three months.