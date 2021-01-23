A further 27 people have died after contracting coronavirus in Wales over the last 24 hours, with another 1,079 new cases of the virus confirmed.

A total of 4,486 people have now died as a result of contracting the virus in Wales, with a total of 186,915 cases of Covid-19 across the country since the start of the pandemic.

On Friday it was announced that coronavirus rates are falling across Wales, with the seven-day case rate for Wales dropping to around 270 cases per 100,000 people.

The First Minister told a press conference on Friday that this was almost 100 points lower than it was last week.

However Mark Drakeford emphasised that the rate was still "very high" as around 16 per cent of tests are returning positive results.

Credit: PA Images

Frontline healthcare staff at Morriston Hospital told ITV Cymru Wales on Friday that coronavirus patients needing intensive care are sicker than in the first wave, with the majority of those put on intensive ventilation unlikely to survive.

Intensive care consultant Dr John Gorst said the deaths were taking an immense toll on everyone involved.

He said: "Sometimes we’ve seen many patients die in the same 12- hour shift. In some 12-hour periods we have lost up to five Coronavirus patients.

"Usually we expect to see, on average, one patient a day dying in the intensive care unit. To have five die on one day is unprecedented.

"That's been a real struggle for their families and for the staff dealing with it. It has been a real challenge for everyone involved."