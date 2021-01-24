Snowfall in Merthyr Tydfil. Credit: @DixieTheToffee

After snowfall across Wales, Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board has confirmed that all four of its community vaccination centres will be temporarily closed on Sunday 24 January.

The vaccination centres, which are based at Bridgend, the Rhondda, Abercynon and Merthyr Tydfil, will remain closed as a safety precaution.

The community vaccination centres have been temporarily close due to snow. Credit: PA Images

Bridgend Council says appointments have either been brought forward or are being re-arranged and that anyone who was booked to receive a vaccination on Sunday and who may have a further query about the new arrangements can contact the number provided as part of their appointment letter.

The council says the situation is being monitored closely and further updates will be issued as the situation develops.