A family from Merthyr Tydfil has organised a special party for their grandmother in her care home to celebrate her 100th birthday as they have not been able to visit her during lockdown.

Phyllis Evans became a resident at the Daffodils Care home in March, just two weeks before Wales entered a national lockdown to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Phyllis' family were able to watch from outside the care home as Phyllis opened her cards and presents, with staff and residents at the care home singing happy birthday to her whilst bringing out a cake.

The care home posted on their social media pages to say that Phyllis would be celebrating her 100th birthday on Sunday and she has since been inundated with well wishes and gifts from the community, including hundreds of cards, afternoon tea, flowers and balloons.

She has also received flowers from the Mayor of Merthyr and an invite from her favourite bingo hall to have a big celebration when they reopen.

Phyllis is a great-great grandmother and she has two great-great-grandsons and more recently, a great-great-granddaughter, who she has not yet seen.

Phyllis' granddaughter Nikki Phillips said: "She's had her telegram from the Queen, she's opened that, she's had her cake, we've had members of family outside and it's just been lovely.

"She's been sitting on a pink throne that they've made for her, they had her facing the window and it's been very emotional."