Public Health Wales has confirmed that 44 more people have died after contracting Covid-19 in Wales, bringing the total number of deaths here to 4,530.

A further 796 new cases of the virus were confirmed within the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in Wales to 187,711.

Credit: PA Images

The vaccine rollout continues across Wales however new figures released by Public Health Wales on Saturday revealed just under 40 per cent of those aged over 80 in Wales have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

After snowfall across Wales, Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board has confirmed that all four of its community vaccination centres will be temporarily closed on Sunday 24 January.

The vaccination centres, which are based at Bridgend, the Rhondda, Abercynon and Merthyr Tydfil, will reopen on Monday.