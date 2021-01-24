Newly appointed Welsh Conservatives Leader Andrew RT Davies MS has announced his new Shadow Cabinet, after Paul Davies stepped down from the party role.

Mark Isherwood MS has been appointed as the new Welsh Conservatives Chief Whip after Darren Millar MS announced on Saturday that he would be stepping down following a Senedd investigation.

Angela Burns MS has replaced Andrew RT Davies' former position as the Shadow Minister for Health and Social Services.

David Melding MS will take on the role of Shadow Minister for Mental Health, Wellbeing, Culture and Sport.

The Shadow Cabinet announcement means Nick Ramsay has been sacked from his front bench role of Shadow Finance Minister.

There are also no roles for Paul Davies and Darren Millar.

Alongside the sacking of Nick Ramsay, it marks the return of David Melding who quit the front bench in protest at the Prime Minister's approach to the UK Internal Market Bill amongst other things.

Both he and Angela Burns are standing down at the Senedd election so will not be returning.

Andrew RT Davies MS said: “I’m pleased to have moved quickly this afternoon and announce my Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet which is built on the strong foundations of experience, talent and vision.

“We are in a moment like no other, and the COVID-19 pandemic has sadly only served to shine a spotlight on the challenges in people’s everyday lives; challenges that have been made all the harder by twenty years of Welsh Labour Government failure.

“We shouldn’t doubt our country’s potential. Wales is full of ambitious people and communities that crave the opportunity to succeed, but successive Labour governments have held us back.

“Welsh Conservatives want to get Wales moving and unleash our country’s potential and we’ll be putting that vision forward to the people on May 6th.”

The new Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet: