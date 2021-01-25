Around 80 suspected stolen dogs worth tens of thousands of pounds have been found by police.

Dyfed-Powys and South Wales Police found the dogs at two locations over the weekend.

Superintendent Cath Larkman, of South Wales Police, said: “It needs to be borne in mind that these dogs are not merely items of financial value, these are living creatures who feel pain and suffering and loss at being stolen and they are much loved family members in many instances.

“One of the stolen dogs that was recovered at Briton Ferry fell into the water in panic at being released and had to be rescued by a police officer to prevent it drowning."

On Saturday police recovered stolen six dogs in Briton Ferry. The owners were identified and the dogs returned home. A further criminal investigation is ongoing.

Police found a large number of dogs and puppies at a property in Carmarthenshire on Sunday.

One person has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods following the warrant at the Carmarthenshire property, and is currently in custody.

Detective Inspector Barry Kelly, of Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “We had been alerted to this property by a dog owner who reported the theft of five bitches and 17 puppies on Friday, January 22.

“On attendance, officers found a number of dogs, some of which have been identified through microchips.

“We estimate there to have been 70 to 80 dogs at the property, with the total value reaching tens of thousands of pounds.”

Det Insp Kelly continued: “We also urge dog owners – and particularly breeders – to be vigilant and take all possible steps to ensure their animals are secure. A number of dogs stolen in just one incident reported to us were estimated to be worth around £40,000, which goes to show these are incredibly high value thefts.”