Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board has confirmed that four community vaccination centres forced to close by heavy snow are to reopen on Monday.

No vaccines were wasted due to the closure, it added.

The health board took the decision to close its four community vaccination centres - in Bridgend, the Rhondda, Abercynon and Merthyr Tydfil - on Saturday evening after "adverse weather warnings."

Announcing the closures, the health board said the safety of its most vulnerable vaccination group was its priority.

Although after a change in the weather forecast the four vaccination centres are now to reopen.

In a statement, it said: "Following the snow we have had across Cwm Taf Morgannwg overnight and this morning we have further reviewed the 12.30pm Met Office reports for conditions for the next 24hrs.

"Based on this we have taken the decision to reopen our four vaccination centres located in Bridgend, the Rhondda, Abercynon and Merthyr tomorrow.

"The telephone number detailed on the appointment letter is available seven days per week (between 9am-5pm) where staff are available to advise on vaccination appointment queries.

"We can confirm that no vaccines have been wasted as a consequence of this temporary Sunday closure and that we are grateful to all those who were able to turn up at such short notice yesterday as we brought forward a significant number of Sunday appointments during the course of Saturday."

The closures did not completely disrupt the health board's vaccination rollout, with district nursing teams being able to reach some care home residents and staff through the snow on Sunday.

A number of appointments had also been brought forward to Saturday, the health board said.

Read more: