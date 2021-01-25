The launch episode of ITV’s new drama series The Pembrokeshire Murders has been watched by 11.2 million viewers in its first week broadcast - making it the biggest new ITV drama launch since 2006.

The overall audience includes catch up viewing of the first episode on ITV Hub, non-TV devices and repeats, ITV said. The audience is the biggest new ITV drama launch since Lewis in 2006.

The series is based on the dramatic investigation of twists and turns as a team of police detectives race to convict serial killer John Cooper.

The drama, produced by World Productions, which is part of ITV Studios, is taken from a book written by Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins and ITV journalist Jonathan Hill.

The drama followed the race to convict serial killer John Cooper Credit: ITV/The Pembrokeshire Murders

Luke Evans, leads a predominantly Welsh cast, which aired over three nights in January.

ITV said the series will be available on Britbox in the UK after a period of exclusivity on ITV/ITV Hub and Virgin Media Ireland.

A documentary also aired following the drama which features interviews with Wilkins, Hill and forensic scientists involved in the case.

That saw 5.7 million viewers tune in which was the biggest crime factual audience since Inside Death Row with Trevor McDonald in January 2013.

ITV said more deals with international broadcasters and platforms are "currently in negotiation."